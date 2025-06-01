Fantasy Football 2025: RB Zach Charbonnet player profile

Zach Charbonnet made the most of his starts: The Seattle Seahawks backup running back averaged over 19 PPR points per start over six games in 2024.



Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, June 1

Player performance

Zach Charbonnet was the 52nd overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, which was awkward for fantasy football purposes because Kenneth Walker III was the 41st overall pick of the 2022 draft by the Seattle Seahawks. Charbonnet started his career playing between 23-27% of Seattle's offensive snaps over the first five weeks, touching the ball a few times per week. From Weeks 8 to 10, Charbonnet started playing much more in passing situations as Walker was playing but not practicing due to calf and chest injuries. Not long after, an oblique injury kept Walker out for two weeks.