Fantasy Football 2025: QB Lamar Jackson player profile

Lamar Jackson put together another all-time great season: The list of quarterbacks to achieve 25.5 fantasy points per game is short. The list of quarterbacks who has done it twice is even lower.



The list of quarterbacks to achieve 25.5 fantasy points per game is short. The list of quarterbacks who has done it twice is even lower. How much will regression take a toll?: Jackson was extremely good at his touchdown and interception rate. Those two will likely not be as strong this season.



Jackson was extremely good at his touchdown and interception rate. Those two will likely not be as strong this season. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, May 11

Player performance

Jackson has the best fantasy season in terms of points per game over the last six years at 28.1 in 2019. There is a tie for the second-best season, which includes Jackson's last season at 25.6. In every year in between, Jackson has hovered between 20.3-22.8 points per game, where he’s ranked anywhere from fourth to eighth.