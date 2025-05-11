Fantasy Football 2025: QB Jayden Daniels player profile

Jayden Daniels put together a historic rookie season: Daniels was the highest graded rookie quarterback of the past decade as a passer and runner.



The Washington Commanders got him help: Washington made multiple trades for offensive players, which could push Daniels to the top of the fantasy quarterback leaderboard.



Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, May 11

Player performance

Daniels finished fifth in both fantasy points and fantasy points per game as a rookie thanks to his high rushing volume. His per-game stats are a little deceptive, as in one game he only threw two passes before injury, and in Week 18, he played in less than half the game as the Commanders' playoff spot was locked up. Excluding those two games, he averaged 23.7 fantasy points per game.