Fantasy Football 2025: WR D.K. Metcalf player profile

Metcalf will be the Pittsburgh Steelers' top wide receiver, but offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's offenses tend to run the ball a lot, which could hurt Metcalf's production.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, May 25

Player performance

D.K. Metcalf was a second-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, and he became an instant starter for Seattle. The Seahawks' offenses typically highlighted the 5-foot-10 wide receivers who can also play in the slot, including Golden Tate, Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks' X receivers went from USC‘s Mike Williams to Sidney Rice to Jermaine Kearse before going to Metcalf, but none of those receivers exceeded 800 receiving yards in a season with Seattle.