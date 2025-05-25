Fantasy Football 2025: WR D.K. Metcalf player profile

- D.K. Metcalf started the 2024 season strong: Metcalf averaged 15.1 PPR points per game over the first seven weeks, but then an injury derailed his season.
- Metcalf lands with the Pittsburgh Steelers: Metcalf will be the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ top wide receiver, but offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's offenses tend to run the ball a lot, which could hurt Metcalf’s production.
- Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!
Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes
PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.
Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs
Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, May 25
Player performance
D.K. Metcalf was a second-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, and he became an instant starter for Seattle. The Seahawks' offenses typically highlighted the 5-foot-10 wide receivers who can also play in the slot, including Golden Tate, Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks' X receivers went from USC‘s Mike Williams to Sidney Rice to Jermaine Kearse before going to Metcalf, but none of those receivers exceeded 800 receiving yards in a season with Seattle.