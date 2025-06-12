Fantasy Football 2025: QB C.J. Stroud player profile

Rookie Sensation: C.J. Stroud burst onto the scene in his debut season, ranking among the top 10 fantasy quarterbacks with consistent passing yardage and an exceptional deep ball connection, highlighted by over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns on deep passes.



C.J. Stroud burst onto the scene in his debut season, ranking among the top 10 fantasy quarterbacks with consistent passing yardage and an exceptional deep ball connection, highlighted by over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns on deep passes. 2025 Potential: Despite some sophomore struggles, the Houston Texans quarterback aims for a bounce-back year, with hopes of increased touchdown production and leveraging a revamped receiving corps to reclaim his status as a top fantasy football option.



Despite some sophomore struggles, the Houston Texans quarterback aims for a bounce-back year, with hopes of increased touchdown production and leveraging a revamped receiving corps to reclaim his status as a top fantasy football option.

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, June 12

Player performance

C.J. Stroud was the second overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the rare rookie quarterback to rank among the top 10 in fantasy points per game with minimal rushing production. He threw for at least 240 yards in 11 of 15 games, giving him a high floor. He threw for at least one touchdown in 12 of 15 games. He was an elite deep ball thrower, finishing with 20 big-time throws and one turnover-worthy throw on deep passes, leading to 1,111 passing yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions.