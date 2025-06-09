Fantasy Football 2025: TE Tucker Kraft player profile 

Tucker Kraft is the Packers‘ TE1: Kraft became the full-time starter over Luke Musgrave last season, leading to him notching the most receiving yards by a Green Bay Packers tight end in over a decade.

Kraft simply needs more targets: Most of his per-target and per-reception numbers are among the league’s best at tight end. If he received more targets, he could be a weekly fantasy starter.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 9

Player Performance

Jermichael Finley gained at least 660 receiving yards in three seasons with the Packers before his career was cut short due to injury in 2013, and the team then endured a decade of featuring several tight ends, with Robert Tonyan in 2020 being the only fantasy-relevant option, thanks to his 11 touchdowns. Green Bay tried to fix the issue by drafting Luke Musgrave in the second round and Tucker Kraft in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The general perception heading into that season was that Musgrave was a well-rounded tight end, whereas Kraft was more of a receiving option.