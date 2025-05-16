Fantasy Football 2025: QB Joe Burrow player profile 

Joe Burrow led all passers in most stats: Burrow dropped back to pass 42.6 times per game, which allowed him to easily lead the league in attempts, completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns.



The Cincinnati Bengals retained their entire coaching staff, and 13 of the 14 players had at least 250 offensive snaps last season, except for their lowest graded starting offensive linemen.

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, May 16

Player performance

Joe Burrow had a forgettable rookie season in 2020 but improved significantly in his second season with a top-10 fantasy football finish. In 2022, he finished fourth among all quarterbacks. Injuries doomed his 2023 season, but he was back and better than ever in 2024, where he was tied for third in fantasy points per game.