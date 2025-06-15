Fantasy Football 2025: QB Tua Tagovailoa player profile

Miami's quarterback production surge : Tua Tagovailoa has significantly increased his passing yards per game over the past three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, reaching the second-highest mark among quarterbacks.



: Tua Tagovailoa has significantly increased his passing yards per game over the past three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, reaching the second-highest mark among quarterbacks. Uncertain Durability in the 2025 Season : Tagovailoa’s multiple concussions are a significant concern, especially without Terron Armstead, as are the injury histories of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who both didn’t look the same last season compared to previous years.



: Tagovailoa’s multiple concussions are a significant concern, especially without Terron Armstead, as are the injury histories of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who both didn’t look the same last season compared to previous years. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, June 15

Player performance

Tua Tagovailoa has spent the last five seasons as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback. He was a non-factor from a fantasy perspective in his first two seasons, finishing with 181 yards per game followed by 204 yards per game in addition to relatively low touchdown rates. His PFF passing grade was in the mid-60.0s both seasons. He missed notable time in both seasons due to two different hand injuries and fractured ribs.