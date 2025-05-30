Fantasy Football 2025: WR Rome Odunze player profile

Rome Odunze has a quiet rookie season: While Odunze had multiple 100-yard receiving performances as a rookie, he was third among the Chicago Bears‘ wide receivers in targets, yards and touchdowns.



While Odunze had multiple 100-yard receiving performances as a rookie, he was third among the Chicago Bears‘ wide receivers in targets, yards and touchdowns. The Bears make some changes: Chicago added head coach Ben Johnson, which should be great for their offense, but they also added Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III, giving Odunze even more competition for targets.



Chicago added head coach Ben Johnson, which should be great for their offense, but they also added Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III, giving Odunze even more competition for targets.

Rome Odunze was an incredibly productive starter for Washington over his final two collegiate seasons, putting up some of the best cumulative and rate numbers among all college football wide receivers. His 1,639 receiving yards ranked first among Power Five wide receivers in 2023, helping him get selected as the ninth overall pick. PFF's draft guide called him a super-sized Chris Olave, and he was the best contested-catch receiver in the class. Over 2022 and 2023, no wide receiver in college football tallied more deep targets or deep receiving yards. His 88.8 PFF receiving grade when lined up out wide was the highest among all Power Five receivers.