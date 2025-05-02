Fantasy Football 2025: WR Jack Bech player profile

Jack Bech is a versatile receiver: Bech’s snaps were split nearly 50-50 between playing out wide and in the slot over the last three seasons, and he was effective in both places.



Final chance to claim 25% off PFF+: Use code DRAFT25 and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

PFF's Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF's exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, May 2

Player performance

Jack Bech started his career at LSU and was remarkably high on the Tigers' depth chart. Bech ran the most routes in 2021 at 332, while Jaray Jenkins, Brian Thomas Jr., Trey Palmer, Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers all finished between 200-300. Bech fell down the depth chart in 2022. While Palmer left for the NFL, the rest of the receivers surpassed him on the depth chart. Bech transferred to TCU, where he was initially lost in the shuffle among wide receivers. He’s dealt with injuries throughout his career, which likely impacted his playing time.

However, 2024 hit, and Bech vaulted to the top of the depth chart. He was a very effective receiver across the board, despite only having a 21.5% target rate. Our draft guide gave him perfect 10s in competitive toughness and his hands. While he’s known for his toughness, our draft guide also notes his routes can lack nuance, and he doesn’t show diverse releases off the line. He’s played significantly better against zone coverage than man.

Projected role

Bech was a versatile receiver throughout college, and he played at the X, Z and slot roles, at times. His quality of play was very similar out wide compared to in the slot.

Bech has the opportunity to be a full-time starter with the Raiders. Jakobi Meyers is at the top of the depth chart, but the rest is wide open. The Raiders traded Davante Adams last season and opted not to re-sign D.J. Turner or Terrace Marshall Jr., which means they only have two of their top five wide receivers from last season.

Meyers can play Z or the slot, and Tucker is specifically a deep threat. There were times when the Raiders tried him on shorter routes last season, but his average depth of target was at least 14 in each of the previous six weeks. Dont’e Thornton Jr. was drafted two rounds after Bech, and has the size of a typical X receiver. Bech’s versatility could keep him on the field with whichever skill set the Raiders need most at the time. Bech has the talent to be one of the two standard receivers in two-receiver sets.

Bech’s weakness against man defense could be a problem in particular games. Both Meyers and Brock Bowers are also notably better against zone defense than man, while Tucker is notably better against man. Thornton is inexperienced, but typically, receivers like Thornton are better against man. If the Raiders are playing a defense that frequently uses man, it could make sense to get Tucker and Thornton on the field more than Bech.

Impact of teammates

The Raiders added Pete Carroll as head coach and Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator. Carroll’s offenses in Seattle were full of wide receivers who could play either Z or in the slot, like Jakobi Meyers and Bech. Kelly has found success with wide receivers of all shapes and sizes over his various stints as head coach or offensive coordinator.

Bech will be catching passes from Geno Smith. He’s been an above-average passer, displaying a slight tendency to throw to wide receivers and a very high accuracy rate. While there are a number of better quarterback situations in the NFL, having Smith is a better situation than the average NFL quarterback and particularly better than what Las Vegas had last season.

Bottom line

Bech landed on a Raiders team with a few stars that will be a bigger priority in the offense, but the opportunity for playing time is much larger than most wide receivers selected in the second round or later. If Bech exceeds expectations, all he needs is a decent target rate to be a fantasy starter.

