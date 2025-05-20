Fantasy Football 2025: WR Rashee Rice player profile

- Rashee Rice was on pace to be a league winner: Rice ranked second in fantasy points for wide receivers after three weeks before his second NFL season was cut short by an LCL tear.
- More competition for targets: The Kansas City Chiefs have an improved Xavier Worthy and healthy Hollywood Brown as well as tight end Travis Kelce, who chose not to retire. Two players can maintain a high target rate in this offense, but it could be difficult for three players to all be consistent fantasy starters.
PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.
Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs
Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 20
Player performance
Rashee Rice was the 55th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was part of a heavy rotation of wide receivers for most of the season, as eight wide receivers played at least 120 snaps and no one exceeded 700. Rice made a mark in Week 1 with a touchdown while only playing 20 snaps. In Week 3, he caught five passes for 59 yards in a slightly expanded role. Starting in Week 6, he scored a minimum of 8.0 PPR points per game over the rest of the season. He exceeded 60% of Kansas City's offensive snaps in Week 8. It wasn’t until Week 14 that the Chiefs trusted him to play over 70% of the offensive snaps, despite two solid months of strong play.