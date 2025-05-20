Fantasy Football 2025: WR Rashee Rice player profile

Rashee Rice was on pace to be a league winner: Rice ranked second in fantasy points for wide receivers after three weeks before his second NFL season was cut short by an LCL tear.



Rice ranked second in fantasy points for wide receivers after three weeks before his second NFL season was cut short by an LCL tear. More competition for targets: The Kansas City Chiefs have an improved Xavier Worthy and healthy Hollywood Brown as well as tight end Travis Kelce, who chose not to retire. Two players can maintain a high target rate in this offense, but it could be difficult for three players to all be consistent fantasy starters.



The Kansas City Chiefs have an improved Xavier Worthy and healthy Hollywood Brown as well as tight end Travis Kelce, who chose not to retire. Two players can maintain a high target rate in this offense, but it could be difficult for three players to all be consistent fantasy starters. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 20

Player performance

Rashee Rice was the 55th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was part of a heavy rotation of wide receivers for most of the season, as eight wide receivers played at least 120 snaps and no one exceeded 700. Rice made a mark in Week 1 with a touchdown while only playing 20 snaps. In Week 3, he caught five passes for 59 yards in a slightly expanded role. Starting in Week 6, he scored a minimum of 8.0 PPR points per game over the rest of the season. He exceeded 60% of Kansas City's offensive snaps in Week 8. It wasn’t until Week 14 that the Chiefs trusted him to play over 70% of the offensive snaps, despite two solid months of strong play.