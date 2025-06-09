Fantasy Football 2025: TE Evan Engram player profile 

Evan Engram had a forgettable final season with the Jacksonville Jaguars: He spent half of last season injured and finished as a top-six fantasy tight end only once during the other half of the year.

Engram joins the Denver Broncos: While he will play with an ascending quarterback, head coach Sean Payton has a long history of rotating tight ends, which will hurt Engram’s fantasy value.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 9

Player Performance

Evan Engram was a first-round pick in 2017 and played the first five seasons of his NFL career with the New York Giants and the following three with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished fourth in fantasy points per game as a rookie. His yards per game increased in 2018 and again in 2019 but dropped to 40.9 in 2020 and 27.2 in 2021. Injuries impacted Engram during most of his years with the Giants.