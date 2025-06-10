All
Fantasy Football 2025: TE Dallas Goedert player profile

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Dallas Goedert continues to be a key for Philadelphia: Goedert has remained a low-end fantasy starter for the Philadelphia Eagles, despite the presence of other star players on the Eagles' offense.
  • Goedert’s injury history is a concern: Goedert has missed games every season since his rookie year, and missed a career-high number of games last season.
  Subscribe to PFF+Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF's Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF's exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 10

Player performance

Goedert has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the first three seasons strictly as Zach Ertz‘s backup, although the Eagles were the clear leaders in 12 personnel usage during that time, using it on 40% of their snaps. Goedert’s 80.2 receiving grade over those three seasons ranked the eighth-best among tight ends, while Ertz’s 76.3 was 12th-best. In 2019, both Goedert and Ertz managed top-12 fantasy finishes, while in 2020, Ertz earned more targets, but Goedert had more success with another top-12 finish.

