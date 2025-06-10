Fantasy Football 2025: TE Dallas Goedert player profile

Dallas Goedert continues to be a key for Philadelphia: Goedert has remained a low-end fantasy starter for the Philadelphia Eagles, despite the presence of other star players on the Eagles' offense.



Goedert has remained a low-end fantasy starter for the Philadelphia Eagles, despite the presence of other star players on the Eagles' offense. Goedert’s injury history is a concern: Goedert has missed games every season since his rookie year, and missed a career-high number of games last season.



Goedert has missed games every season since his rookie year, and missed a career-high number of games last season.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 10

Goedert has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the first three seasons strictly as Zach Ertz‘s backup, although the Eagles were the clear leaders in 12 personnel usage during that time, using it on 40% of their snaps. Goedert’s 80.2 receiving grade over those three seasons ranked the eighth-best among tight ends, while Ertz’s 76.3 was 12th-best. In 2019, both Goedert and Ertz managed top-12 fantasy finishes, while in 2020, Ertz earned more targets, but Goedert had more success with another top-12 finish.