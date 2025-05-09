Fantasy Football 2025: WR A.J. Brown player profile

A.J. Brown is among the league’s best wide receivers: While his fantasy production was down, his receiving grade and yards per route run reached new heights in 2024.



While his fantasy production was down, his receiving grade and yards per route run reached new heights in 2024. The NFL Playoffs are worth remembering: Brown was barely involved in the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense during the playoffs because the team often didn’t need him to win. The number of stars on the Philadelphia roster hurts Brown’s fantasy value.



Brown was barely involved in the Philadelphia Eagles' offense during the playoffs because the team often didn't need him to win. The number of stars on the Philadelphia roster hurts Brown's fantasy value.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, May 9

Player performance

Brown spent the first three seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans, playing very well on a per-play basis, but their run-first offense with Derrick Henry limited his fantasy production. The Eagles traded for Brown and made him the offense's focal point. His 92.7 grade over those three years is tied for second-best among wide receivers, only behind Tyreek Hill.