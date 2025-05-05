Fantasy Football 2025: WR Justin Jefferson player profile

Justin Jefferson is the league’s best receiver: Jefferson has the highest receiving grade for all wide receivers since entering the NFL.



Jefferson has the highest receiving grade for all wide receivers since entering the NFL. J.J. McCarthy is his new quarterback: Jefferson’s fantasy value has taken a hit since losing Kirk Cousins in the middle of 2023. It will ideally rebound with McCarthy, but it could also take another hit depending on how well McCarthy plays.



Jefferson's fantasy value has taken a hit since losing Kirk Cousins in the middle of 2023. It will ideally rebound with McCarthy, but it could also take another hit depending on how well McCarthy plays.

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 5

Player performance

Jefferson has been the best wide receiver in the NFL since he was drafted in 2020, earning a league-leading 93.6 receiving grade. He also ranks first in receiving yards per game at 96.5 and yards per route run at 2.64. He’s ranked among the top five fantasy wide receivers in the last four seasons. No other wide receiver has accomplished that more than twice in those four years.