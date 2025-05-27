Fantasy Football 2025: RB Isiah Pacheco player profile

Isiah Pacheco gains some competition: Injuries to Pacheco ruined a promising start to the 2024 season. Now, he must share the backfield with Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell and Brashard Smith, and ideally beat them all in training camp to remain a fantasy starter.



Injuries to Pacheco ruined a promising start to the 2024 season. Now, he must share the backfield with Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell and Brashard Smith, and ideally beat them all in training camp to remain a fantasy starter. Can the Kansas City Chiefs ‘ offense improve?: The Chiefs used to be a consistent top team in points per game, but the last two seasons, they were closer to average. If the team is playing better, that should lead to more rushing touchdowns by whoever ends up leading the Chiefs' backfield.



The Chiefs used to be a consistent top team in points per game, but the last two seasons, they were closer to average. If the team is playing better, that should lead to more rushing touchdowns by whoever ends up leading the Chiefs' backfield. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 27

Player performance

Isiah Pacheco was a seventh-round pick in 2022 but managed to earn the Chiefs' starting running back job by Week 7 of his rookie season. He received double-digit carries most weeks but was rarely used at the goal line, while Jerick McKinnon was the receiving back and primary backup, leading McKinnon to have the 12th-most points per game from Week 7 on, compared to the 38th-most for Pacheco.