Fantasy Football 2025: RB Saquon Barkley player profile

Barkley finished first in fantasy points per game as a rookie, and did so again in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley broke long touchdown runs at a historic rate: By any definition of “long touchdown run”, Barkley accomplished this at one of the best rates, if not the best rate, in NFL history. This is something that will likely regress this season.



By any definition of "long touchdown run", Barkley accomplished this at one of the best rates, if not the best rate, in NFL history. This is something that will likely regress this season.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 6

Player performance

Barkley was the second overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, which is the earliest any running back has been selected since the 2006 draft. Barkley immediately lived up to those expectations, finishing with 24.1 fantasy points per game as a rookie.