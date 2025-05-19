Fantasy Football 2025: WR DJ Moore player profile 

DJ Moore has continuity at quarterback: The former first-round pick has never had the same quarterback play more than 400 snaps in two straight seasons. Barring injury, Caleb Williams will be the first.

Moore faces young competition: The Chicago Bears spent a top-10 pick on Rome Odunze last season and a top-10 pick on Colston Loveland and an early second-round pick on Luther Burden III this year, giving Moore the most competition for targets he’s faced in the NFL.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 19

Player Performance

DJ Moore spent the first five years of his career with the Carolina Panthers. From 2019 to 2021, he consistently gained 1,150-1,200 receiving yards but secured only four touchdowns each season. In 2022, the Panthers used Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker at quarterback throughout the season, and they combined for less than 3,000 passing yards, so Moore gained only 888 yards. However, he caught seven touchdown passes, despite the team having only 16 passing touchdowns. He consistently finished in the WR16-WR25 range, making him a reliable starter but not among the league’s elite.