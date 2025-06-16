Fantasy Football 2025: RB Roschon Johnson player profile 

Roschon Johnson’s unique role: Johnson has been the Chicago Bears‘ primary passing-down back while also playing significantly on early downs.

A new opportunity under Ben Johnson: Johnson should get more touches on early downs in a scheme that better fits him, behind a much-improved offensive line.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 16

Player Performance

Johnson started his NFL career in 2023 in a crowded three-man backfield with Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman. He earned a passing-down role and posted a high target rate and solid rate stats, but he was often asked to stay in for pass protection, limiting his number of routes. As a runner, the 6-foot and 225-pound running back was primarily used in short-yardage situations. That naturally limited his yards-per-carry figure, ability to break off long runs and avoided-tackle rate, but he still managed 4.3 yards per carry.