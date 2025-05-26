Fantasy Football 2025: WR Deebo Samuel player profile 

Deebo Samuel and Kliff Kingsbury are the perfect pairing: Kingsbury found some success with Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch with the Arizona Cardinals. Samuel can take that role to an entirely new level.

Samuel’s injuries have been a problem: The versatile wideout has dealt with multiple injuries in most seasons of his career, costing him playing time and hurting his quality of play in several games.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 26

Player Performance

The 49ers made Samuel a second-rounder in 2019. After his solid rookie season, his 2020 campaign was hampered by injuries, with a foot fracture, a hamstring strain and another hamstring strain costing him three games each.