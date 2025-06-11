Fantasy Football 2025: WR Michael Pittman Jr. player profile

Michael Pittman Jr. plays through the pain: Pittman dealt with a back fracture throughout the 2024 season, which would have shut down some players, but Pittman kept playing.



Pittman dealt with a back fracture throughout the 2024 season, which would have shut down some players, but Pittman kept playing. More competition for Pittman: The Indianapolis Colts drafted tight end Tyler Warren while slot receiver Josh Downs improved, giving Pittman significant competition for his low-target-depth passes.



The Indianapolis Colts drafted tight end Tyler Warren while slot receiver Josh Downs improved, giving Pittman significant competition for his low-target-depth passes. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 11

Player performance

Pittman started his career as the third wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts behind T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal. In 2021, the Colts moved from Philip Rivers to Carson Wentz, and Pittman moved up to the top of the depth chart, catching 88 passes for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns, resulting in the 29th-most fantasy points per game at 14.0.