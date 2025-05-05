Get 25% off a PFF+ Annual membership using code: DRAFT25
Fantasy Football 2025: WR Puka Nacua player profile

2YW1P1N Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Puka Nacua had a record-setting 2024: His 37.1% target rate last season was the best PFF has ever seen from a wide receiver across 19 years of data.
  • Davante Adams could complicate his targets: It was rare for Cooper Kupp and Nacua to have a good game in the same week, and it will be even harder for Adams and Nacua in the Rams' run-first offense.
Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 5

Player performance

Puka Nacua was a fifth-round pick in 2023, but was an immediate starter for the Rams and gained over 100 receiving yards in three of his first four games. He put together one of the best rookie seasons by a wide receiver of all time but still had multiple games where he wasn’t as much of a factor, six games with 50 yards or less.

