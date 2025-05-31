Fantasy Football 2025: RB Brian Robinson Jr. player profile

Brian Robinson Jr. was off to a fast start: Robinson was very involved in the Washington Commanders‘ offense in the first four weeks, leading him to be a top-15 fantasy running back before he dealt with multiple injuries.



Chris Rodgriquez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols have played well on small samples, and newcomer Deebo Samuel is also capable of carrying the ball.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Saturday, May 31

Player performance

Brian Robinson Jr. was a third-round pick by the Washington Commanders in 2022. He missed the first four games of his rookie season after getting shot during an attempted robbery, but upon his return, he immediately started a two-back committee with Antonio Gibson, while Robinson took early down work and Gibson took the passing down work. He ran the ball a minimum of eight times each week, and by November, that minimum was up to 12 carries per game. However, he averaged less than one reception per game and only scored two touchdowns, so this didn’t lead to much fantasy success. His 9.4 PPR points per game ranked 39th-most among running backs.