Fantasy Football 2025: Ashton Jeanty player profile

2S18E2G December 31 2024 Glendale, AZ U.S.A. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2)tries to avoid from being tackle during the NCAA Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Playoff Quarterfinal football game between Penn State Nittany Lions and the Boise State Broncos. Penn State beat Boise State 31-14 at State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ Thurman James / CSM (Credit Image: © Thurman James/Cal Sport Media) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

By Nathan Jahnke
  • The Las Vegas Raiders offer both pros and cons for Jeanty: The Raiders badly needed a running back, and Chip Kelly’s offenses often feature backs in the passing game. However, the team's average offensive line could limit Jeanty’s path to top-three fantasy production.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Player Performance

Jeanty was a genuinely dominant running back for Boise State. He earned a rushing grade above 90.0 in his first season, leading to a starting role in 2023. Over the next two years, he averaged more than 160 yards per game in 2023 and over 200 yards per game in 2024 — production nearly unheard of at the position.

Among the top 11 projected rookie running backs, Jeanty led the group in avoided tackles per attempt, the percentage of his yards gained after contact, and yards per carry. He also avoided 85 more tackles than any other back in the class, a staggering margin.

