Fantasy Football 2025: TE Dalton Kincaid player profile 

Dalton Kincaid showed several sparks as a rookie: After a slow start to his rookie campaign, Kincaid was generally a fantasy starter over the rest of his first NFL season.

Injuries impacted Kincaid last season: The Buffalo Bills tight end played more than 80% of snaps in Week 1, but injuries impacted his playing time and quality of play, leading to a forgettable second year.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 9

Player Performance

Dalton Kincaid was a first-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2023, joining a team that already had top wide receiver Stefon Diggs but featured an opening for a No. 2 target earner. However, the Bills' incumbent tight end, Dawson Knox, had recently signed a four-year, $52 million contract extension. It seemed as though 12 personnel would be Buffalo's new base offense in Week 1 of Kincaid's rookie year, with both tight ends playing more than 79% of offensive snaps. However, that was the last time both tight ends had a high snap rate in the same game.