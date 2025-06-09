All
Fantasy Football 2025: TE Dalton Kincaid player profile 

2YEKT17 Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 in Seattle. The Bills defeated the Seahawks 31-10. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Dalton Kincaid showed several sparks as a rookie: After a slow start to his rookie campaign, Kincaid was generally a fantasy starter over the rest of his first NFL season.
  • Injuries impacted Kincaid last season: The Buffalo Bills tight end played more than 80% of snaps in Week 1, but injuries impacted his playing time and quality of play, leading to a forgettable second year.
Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 9

Player Performance

Dalton Kincaid was a first-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2023, joining a team that already had top wide receiver Stefon Diggs but featured an opening for a No. 2 target earner. However, the Bills' incumbent tight end, Dawson Knox, had recently signed a four-year, $52 million contract extension. It seemed as though 12 personnel would be Buffalo's new base offense in Week 1 of Kincaid's rookie year, with both tight ends playing more than 79% of offensive snaps. However, that was the last time both tight ends had a high snap rate in the same game.

