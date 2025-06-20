Fantasy Football 2025: WR Romeo Doubs player profile

Steady waiver wire option: Romeo Doubs has consistently been available in most fantasy leagues over the past two seasons, yet he's ranked among the top waiver wire wide receivers, finishing 47th and 50th in fantasy points per game.



Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, June 20

Player performance

Romeo Doubs was a Green Bay Packers fourth-round pick in 2022, the year Green Bay traded away Davante Adams. Doubs was part of a five-man wide receiver rotation that included Allen Lazard, fellow rookie Christian Watson, Randall Cobb in his last season with double-digit receptions and Sammy Watkins in his final season. Doubs carved out a role, primarily in the slot. He had four games with double-digit fantasy points spread out throughout the season, highlighted by a Week 3 game with eight receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers moved on from Lazard, Cobb and Watkins and drafted Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks. This has led to two seasons with Doubs as a starter playing around 80% of Green Bay's offensive snaps, Watson and Wicks sharing the other receiver spot, and Reed playing in three-receiver sets in the slot. This, unfortunately, meant Doubs didn’t get to play as much in the slot, where he’s performed best.

Doubs scored eight touchdowns in 2023, had four games with 70 or more yards and 12 games with 40 or fewer yards. Doubs missed a few games due to injury and one game due to a team suspension. He didn’t score as many touchdowns, finishing with four spread out over two games. He was a little more consistent, finishing with more than 30 yards in nine of 13 games. He also consistently gained at least five yards when he caught the ball, as 95.7% of his receptions gained at least five yards, the second-best rate among wide receivers.

Doubs has finished 47th and 50th in terms of fantasy points per game. He’s spent the last two seasons available in the majority of fantasy football leagues but among the top few highest-scoring wide receivers available off the waiver wire.

Projected role

The Packers will be without Watson for the majority of the season due to injury, but the team added Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the draft. The projected starting lineup is Doubs at X, Golden at Z and Reed in the slot in three-receiver sets. Wicks will likely rotate with Golden, and Williams will likely backup both Doubs and Reed. However, the four receivers outside of Reed could be mixed in any combination to give the Packers the best two-man combination.

The Packers will likely continue to spread out targets among wide receivers, as well as tight end Tucker Kraft and running back Josh Jacobs. This could very well be the case this season, making it impossible to start any of the Packers' wide receivers in fantasy. However, there is also a chance that one or two players start to stand out from everyone else. There is a chance one of those receivers is Doubs, who has improved a little each season and could take a more significant boost. If that happens, Doubs could lead the team in targets and be a reliable fantasy starter.

However, there is also a chance Doubs loses his starting job and gets lost in the shuffle. He’s been included in trade rumors after his unhappiness with his role last season. Doubs is in the last season of his contract, and the team would save $3.4 million in cap space by releasing him. Doubs has never been a contributor on special teams, so if he falls to fourth or fifth on the depth chart, that could be part of the considerations.

The Packers kept both Bo Melton and Malik Heath on the active roster most of last season, and both played significantly on special teams. Green Bay added Mecole Hardman, who has been one of the fastest wide receivers in the league. He hasn’t been a major piece of an offense the last three seasons but has played well as a returner when given the chance. That could also factor into the roster math, even if Hardman is unlikely to have a major role on offense.

If the Packers move on from Doubs, one potential landing spot would be the Pittsburgh Steelers, which would reunite him with Aaron Rodgers and give him a chance to potentially be the offense's second option. Considering D.K. Metcalf could be an awkward fit with Rodgers, this could be very significant for his fantasy production.

Impact of teammates

Doubs has spent his entire career with Matt LaFleur as his head coach, and this will be his third season with Jordan Love as his quarterback. This has generally been fine because the offense has been above average, and Love has targeted his wide receivers a lot. However, his accuracy rate hasn’t been ideal. If Love simply improves as a quarterback with better accuracy, that could be enough to push Doubs from a WR4/WR5 to a WR3, even if his target rate doesn’t increase.

Bottom line

Doubs has had a relatively high floor and low ceiling for a WR4, which has led his ADP to fall out of the WR4 range. However, there is a chance he is the top target on a top offense despite the new additions to the Packers' wide receivers room, which could turn Doubs into a more consistent fantasy starter.

