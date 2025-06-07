Fantasy Football 2025: QB Caleb Williams player profile

Caleb Williams shows a few sparks as a rookie: Williams’ season with the Chicago Bears was largely one to forget, but he finished as a top-six fantasy quarterback over multiple weeks late in the season.

Williams’ season with the Chicago Bears was largely one to forget, but he finished as a top-six fantasy quarterback over multiple weeks late in the season. The Bears rework their offense: The Bears added Ben Johnson as head coach, while bringing in two receivers in the first two rounds of the draft and three new veteran interior offensive linemen.



Caleb Williams was the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft, so he replaced Justin Fields as the Chicago Bears‘ starting quarterback. Williams was drafted in fantasy drafts to be a borderline fantasy starter, which is unheard of for rookie quarterbacks unless there is tremendous rushing upside. For Williams, the difference was the situation. The Bears were a 7-10 team with a near-even point differential rather than the worst team in the league – Williams was talented, the Bears already had D.J. Moore, and they added Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze.