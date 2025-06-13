Fantasy Football 2025: RB Tyler Allgeier player profile

Rushing potential realized: Tyler Allgeier emerged from a late-round draft pick to demonstrate elite rushing abilities, posting a 91.2 rushing grade over the last three seasons that tied for seventh-best among running backs.



Tyler Allgeier emerged from a late-round draft pick to demonstrate elite rushing abilities, posting a 91.2 rushing grade over the last three seasons that tied for seventh-best among running backs. Handcuff hero in 2025: As the primary backup in the Atlanta Falcons‘ run-heavy scheme, Tyler Allgeier is poised to be a must-start fantasy option if Bijan Robinson misses time, especially with the Atlanta Falcons‘ zone-blocking scheme with their offensive line.



As the primary backup in the Atlanta Falcons' run-heavy scheme, Tyler Allgeier is poised to be a must-start fantasy option if Bijan Robinson misses time, especially with the Atlanta Falcons' zone-blocking scheme with their offensive line.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, June 13

Player performance

Tyler Allgeier started his career in 2022 as the 151st overall pick, joining a wide-open Atlanta Falcons running back competition. Damien Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams all joined Allgeier in receiving first-half preseason snaps. Damien Williams was the Week 1 starter but suffered a season-ending injury early in his first game. This turned Allgeier from a healthy inactive to on the active roster. He began as the early-down backup to Cordarrelle Patterson.

In Week 4, he ran 10 times for 84 yards, leading him to play over 50% of Atlanta's offensive snaps in Week 5. He ran the ball at least eight times over the rest of the season and ended the season strong. He scored 68.3 PPR points over the last four weeks for a top-five fantasy finish. This included Allgeier leading the league in rushing yards over that stretch. His rate stats were generally strong in terms of converting first downs, breaking away long runs, and avoiding tackles. However, he was held to just one reception per game.

Allgeier’s success wasn’t enough to prevent Atlanta from spending their first-round pick on Bijan Robinson during the 2023 NFL Draft. This turned Allgeier from a starter to a backup. Allgeier remained a significant part of the Falcons' offense for the first two months of Robinson’s career, averaging 13.7 carries per game. That was a step up from his 2022 season as a whole but a step down from his previous month. From Week 8 until the end of the season, that fell to nine carries per game.

His carries per game continued to decline in 2024. There was one game where Robinson was dealing with a migraine, where Allgeier ran 18 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. Outside of that game, he averaged 9.1 carries per game in wins and 6.1 yards per carry in losses.

Allgeier’s 91.2 rushing grade over the last three seasons is tied for seventh-best among running backs, behind Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, De’Von Achane, Kenneth Walker III, Robinson and James Conner. His 3.4 yards after contact per attempt ranks third-best, while his 0.246 avoided tackles per attempt ranks fourth-most among the 27 running backs with at least 475 carries.

Projected role

The Falcons retained the same backfield as last season – Robinson was the starter, Allgeier was the backup, and Jase McClellan was the third running back on the depth chart. Allgeier’s playing time has decreased each season. The Falcons had a new coaching staff in 2024, which notably led to fewer snaps on early downs and short-yardage situations.

The two running backs are a similar size, as Allgeier is slightly shorter and bigger. That has led to more goal-line carries but made it a little more difficult for Allgeier to carve out a role in any other specific situations.

The two running backs have remained remarkably healthy over their NFL careers. Robinson hasn’t missed a game, and the only game Allgeier missed was Week 1 in his rookie season for being too far down the depth chart. It’s unlikely that the Falcons will stay so lucky this season. If Robinson were to miss time, Allgeier would be among the top handcuff options in the league. While Allgeier’s receiving production might prevent him from being a consistent top-five fantasy running back, he would be a must-start option.

Impact of teammates

Zac Robinson will be entering his second season as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator. The offense was very successful and run-heavy, which was helpful for Bijan Robinson and would be helpful for Allgeier if he’s given an opportunity to start. The Falcons were already among the most zone-heavy teams in 2023, and he became even more zone-heavy in 2024. This is great for Allgeier because he’s averaged 4.6 yards per carry on zone runs and 4.0 on gap runs.

The Falcons have the best run-blocking right guard in Chris Lindstrom and the second-best run-blocking right tackle in Kaleb McGary, which helps them to one of the best run-blocking lines in the NFL. On the left side, Jake Matthews and Matthew Bergeron had 70.0-plus run-blocking grades. The primary concern is at center, where Drew Dalman signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency. Ryan Neuzil started half the season instead of Dalman due to injury but struggled in several of his starts.

The line is generally elite at making positive blocks but is only average in avoiding negative blocks. The positive blocks typically lead to long runs, which Allgeier has been able to take advantage of. The combination of the coaching and the line means that if Allgeier were to get traded or change teams, he probably wouldn’t be as effective.

Bottom line

Allgeier’s standalone value is minimal except for leagues where at least 36 running backs are in starting lineups each week. However, he is one of the best handcuff options in the league given his talent and situation in the Falcons' offense.

