Fantasy Football 2025: RB Trey Benson player profile

Trey Benson remains a top handcuff: Benson is in the same situation as he was last season, as a top handcuff to Arizona Cardinals’ star running back James Conner.



Benson is in the same situation as he was last season, as a top handcuff to Arizona Cardinals’ star running back James Conner. Can he earn more time?: Benson would ideally see a few more carries each week to show the Cardinals that he’s capable of having a larger role.



Benson would ideally see a few more carries each week to show the Cardinals that he’s capable of having a larger role. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, June 6

Player performance

Trey Benson was a third-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft. It was obvious that Benson would be James Conner‘s backup in his rookie season after Conner set career-highs in yards per carry and rushing yards per game in 2023. Conner is also among the older running backs in the NFL with over 1,000 career carries, so Benson seemed to be the Cardinals’ running back of the future. Conner had also missed a minimum of two games every season, which made it seem likely that Benson would see at least a few starts as the lead running back as a rookie. The possibility of a Conner injury made Benson one of the top handcuff options in redraft leagues last season.