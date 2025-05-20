Fantasy Football 2025: WR Mike Evans player profile 

- Mike Evans‘ 1,000-yard streak continues: Evans has consistently been a fantasy starter thanks to his 1,000-yard seasons and touchdowns, and he should reach that point again if he stays healthy.
- Emeka Egbuka complicates the wide receiver room: Egbuka and a healthy Chris Godwin will likely mean his target rate will decrease, but his playing time should remain similar to previous seasons, thanks to his unique role in the offense.
Player performance
Evans was the seventh-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, where he was immediately a starter. He’s famously gained at least 1,000 receiving yards each season, which has given him a floor of 3.5 PPR points per game. There has only been one season where he’s failed to finish as a top-20 fantasy wide receiver.