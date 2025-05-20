All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football 2025: WR Mike Evans player profile 

2S0WWFD Tampa, Florida, USA. 29th Dec, 2024. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates after he scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Credit Image: © Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Mike Evans‘ 1,000-yard streak continues: Evans has consistently been a fantasy starter thanks to his 1,000-yard seasons and touchdowns, and he should reach that point again if he stays healthy.
  • Emeka Egbuka complicates the wide receiver room: Egbuka and a healthy Chris Godwin will likely mean his target rate will decrease, but his playing time should remain similar to previous seasons, thanks to his unique role in the offense.
  • Subscribe to PFF+Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 20

Player performance

Evans was the seventh-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, where he was immediately a starter. He’s famously gained at least 1,000 receiving yards each season, which has given him a floor of 3.5 PPR points per game. There has only been one season where he’s failed to finish as a top-20 fantasy wide receiver.

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.