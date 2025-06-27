Fantasy Football 2025: QB Aaron Rodgers player profile

Top-five fantasy seasons: Aaron Rodgers was a top-five fantasy quarterback in points per game for eight of his first nine seasons as a starter, including four seasons as the top overall quarterback. He hasn’t finished among the top five since then.



Aaron Rodgers was a top-five fantasy quarterback in points per game for eight of his first nine seasons as a starter, including four seasons as the top overall quarterback. He hasn’t finished among the top five since then. Joining the Pittsburgh Steelers : In 2025, Rodgers brings his veteran experience to the Steelers' offense under Arthur Smith, presenting a unique blend of a historically run-heavy scheme and a quarterback known for his pass-heavy play.



In 2025, Rodgers brings his veteran experience to the Steelers' offense under Arthur Smith, presenting a unique blend of a historically run-heavy scheme and a quarterback known for his pass-heavy play.

PFF's Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, June 27

Player performance

The Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 draft and became their starter in 2008. He finished his first season with 18.5 fantasy points per game, second among quarterbacks that season. He was a top-five fantasy quarterback in points per game in eight of his first nine seasons as a starter, including four seasons as the top overall quarterback.