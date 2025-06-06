Fantasy Football 2025: RB Najee Harris player profile

- Najee Harris gets a new start with the Los Angeles Chargers: Harris was the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ lead back for the last four seasons and never missed a game.
- Harris gains significant competition: The Chargers drafted Omarion Hampton in the first round of the NFL draft, and he will likely lead the backfield in touches this season.
Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, June 6
Player performance
Najee Harris spent four years as the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ starting running back, taking over for James Conner, who left the Steelers in free agency. Harris remarkably has played all 68 regular-season games over the four years, finishing with at least 250 carries each season for at least 1,000 rushing yards.