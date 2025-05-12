Fantasy Football 2025: WR Tee Higgins player profile 

Tee Higgins was a WR1 when healthy: Higgins scored the sixth-most fantasy points per game among wide receivers in 2024, but he also missed five games due to injury.

Regression could kick in: The Cincinnati Bengals had an extremely high pass rate and a high rate of plays near the goal line last season. A slightly more run-heavy approach would lead to fewer routes run and potentially fewer touchdowns.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 12

Player Performance

Higgins was a second-round pick in 2020 and posted an excellent rookie season, with 908 yards and six touchdowns. He built on that in 2021, despite the team drafting Ja’Marr Chase. In 2022, Higgins still had excellent high-end upside, with four games of seven or more catches and 110 or more yards. However, he was also held to less than 50 receiving yards in half of his games.