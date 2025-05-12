All
Fantasy Football 2025: WR Tee Higgins player profile 

2Y876P6 Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) plays during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Tee Higgins was a WR1 when healthy: Higgins scored the sixth-most fantasy points per game among wide receivers in 2024, but he also missed five games due to injury.
  • Regression could kick in: The Cincinnati Bengals had an extremely high pass rate and a high rate of plays near the goal line last season. A slightly more run-heavy approach would lead to fewer routes run and potentially fewer touchdowns.
Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 12

Player Performance

Higgins was a second-round pick in 2020 and posted an excellent rookie season, with 908 yards and six touchdowns. He built on that in 2021, despite the team drafting Ja’Marr Chase. In 2022, Higgins still had excellent high-end upside, with four games of seven or more catches and 110 or more yards. However, he was also held to less than 50 receiving yards in half of his games.

