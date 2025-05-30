Fantasy Football 2025: WR Jauan Jennings player profile

Jauan Jennings was a top breakout player: Jennings went from being undrafted in nearly all fantasy leagues to having one of 2024's best wide receiver performances.



Jennings went from being undrafted in nearly all fantasy leagues to having one of 2024's best wide receiver performances. A big opportunity in 2025: The San Francisco 49ers moved on from Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk is returning from injury. Jennings has a chance to be the 49ers' top wide receiver this season.



The San Francisco 49ers moved on from Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk is returning from injury. Jennings has a chance to be the 49ers' top wide receiver this season. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, May 30

Player performance

Jauan Jennings was a seventh-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. He joined a 49ers team with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel as the clear starters. In his rookie season, he split time with Mohamed Sanu in his final NFL season as the 49ers' slot receiver in three-receiver sets. In 2022 and 2023, he took over the slot role. There were often other wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart in two-receiver sets like Ray-Ray McCloud III and Ronnie Bell, which made Jennings a non-factor for fantasy purposes, even if there was an injury to an outside receiver. He scored two touchdowns in 2022 and 2023 combined.