Fantasy Football 2025: RB D'Andre Swift player profile

D’Andre Swift reunites with Ben Johnson: Swift was an early-down back last season, but in his one season with Johnson as his offensive play-caller, he was primarily a third-down back.



Swift was an early-down back last season, but in his one season with Johnson as his offensive play-caller, he was primarily a third-down back. The Chicago Bears rebuilt their offensive line: The Bears made two trades, signed one free agent and drafted a tackle in the second round. They should be one of the better run-blocking offensive lines in the league.



The Bears made two trades, signed one free agent and drafted a tackle in the second round. They should be one of the better run-blocking offensive lines in the league. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Saturday, May 24

Player performance

D'Andre Swift was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the 35th overall pick in 2020. He started his career in a three-man rotation with Adrian Peterson near the end of his career and 2018 second-round pick Kerryon Johnson. He started the season playing 37-45% of his team's offensive snaps over the first seven weeks. In Week 8, he played 61% of the snaps. While he missed three games later in the season, he generally stayed above 50% of the snaps the rest of the way. His primary role was to split snaps with Peterson on early downs, take most of the two-minute drill snaps, while Johnson took the third-down role.