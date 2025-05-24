All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football 2025: RB D'Andre Swift player profile

2YHA6P4 Chicago, United States. 10th Nov, 2024. Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) looks for an opening against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Patriots won 19-3 over the Bears. Photo by Mark Black/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News

By Nathan Jahnke
  • D’Andre Swift reunites with Ben Johnson: Swift was an early-down back last season, but in his one season with Johnson as his offensive play-caller, he was primarily a third-down back.
  • The Chicago Bears rebuilt their offensive line: The Bears made two trades, signed one free agent and drafted a tackle in the second round. They should be one of the better run-blocking offensive lines in the league.
  • Subscribe to PFF+Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Saturday, May 24

Player performance

D'Andre Swift was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the 35th overall pick in 2020. He started his career in a three-man rotation with Adrian Peterson near the end of his career and 2018 second-round pick Kerryon Johnson. He started the season playing 37-45% of his team's offensive snaps over the first seven weeks. In Week 8, he played 61% of the snaps. While he missed three games later in the season, he generally stayed above 50% of the snaps the rest of the way. His primary role was to split snaps with Peterson on early downs, take most of the two-minute drill snaps, while Johnson took the third-down role.

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.