Fantasy Football 2025: QB Jordan Love player profile

The Green Bay Packers made Love the starter in 2023, and he was instantly a top-five fantasy quarterback. Injuries hurt Love’s 2024 season: Love was injured in Week 1 and dealt with other injuries during the year. That led his weekly consistency to decline.



Love was injured in Week 1 and dealt with other injuries during the year. That led his weekly consistency to decline.

Jordan Love spent the first two seasons of his NFL career as Aaron Rodgers’ backup. The Green Bay Packers traded Rodgers before the 2023 season, handing the keys to the offense over to Love.

Love scored the fifth-most fantasy points for a quarterback in his first full season, finishing with the sixth-most fantasy points per game. Part of his success was simply volume, as the Packers were tied for the fifth-most passing attempts. This only led to the seventh-most passing yards, but Love had more rushing production than most of the quarterbacks ahead of him, outside of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. His 32 passing touchdowns were the second-most in the league.