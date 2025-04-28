Fantasy Football 2025: Travis Hunter player profile 

The Jacksonville Jaguars trade up for Travis Hunter: The Jaguars respect his ability to play on offense and defense and seem poised to play him at both positions in the NFL.

Hunter is the ultimate high-risk, high-reward player: He has the tools to become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but his playing time could be split on offense and defense in a way that limits his fantasy ceiling.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, April 28

Player Performance

Hunter spent the past two seasons as a full-time wide receiver and cornerback for Colorado. His efficiency at wide receiver was strong but not elite, and he produced on a surprisingly high sample size, given his additional playing time on defense. His numbers improved across the board from 2023 to 2024. His production by situation was strong, too, but it’s worth noting that many of his routes were gos or hitches.