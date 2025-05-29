Fantasy Football 2025: TE Travis Kelce player profile

Travis Kelce is no longer a top fantasy tight end: Kelce’s PFF receiving grade dropped to 70.5 last season, and he fell to sixth in fantasy points per game. He will be 36 years old before the end of the season, so it’s unlikely those numbers bounce back in a significant way.



Kelce’s PFF receiving grade dropped to 70.5 last season, and he fell to sixth in fantasy points per game. He will be 36 years old before the end of the season, so it’s unlikely those numbers bounce back in a significant way. A youth movement for the Kansas City Chiefs : Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy will likely disrupt Kelce’s target share in a way we haven’t seen since Tyreek Hill was with the team.



Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy will likely disrupt Kelce’s target share in a way we haven’t seen since Tyreek Hill was with the team. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, May 29

Player performance

Travis Kelce is arguably the best receiving tight end in the history of the NFL. He barely played in his rookie season, but he finished eighth in fantasy points per game in his second season. From 2016 to 2022, he was consistently gaining at least 1,000 receiving yards and making the Associated Press’ All-Pro team. He finished first or second in PPR points per game in every season during that seven-year period.