Fantasy Football 2025: TE Terrance Ferguson player profile

Player performance

Terrance Ferguson has spent the last four seasons as Oregon’s primary tight end. He achieved a noteworthy increase in both his PFF overall grade and PFF receiving grade every season. He was a consistent force in his final season, finishing with a minimum of two receptions and 20 yards in every game he played. His 22.2% target rate and 2.02 yards per route run were on the high end for tight ends.

Ferguson is a more traditional tight end. At 6-foot-5, he plays better when lined up next to the offensive tackles and against zone coverages. While several fantasy-starting tight ends are smaller than Ferguson, players like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson have been among the top tight ends for years at 6-foot-5 or taller and 245 pounds or heavier. His speed and general athleticism were all positives for his size. He was among the top tight ends at finding separation, although he wasn’t necessarily great at beating single coverage.

He was generally a low-average depth of target player who did most of his work after the catch. His nine yards after the catch per reception in 2024 were the most for tight ends in the draft class.

Projected role

Ferguson lands with the Los Angeles Rams, where he will likely be the player who eventually replaces Tyler Higbee. Higbee is 32 years old, and the third-oldest lead receiving tight end in the NFL behind Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz. Higbee missed most of last season due to injury, but in his limited time, he posted his best receiving grade since 2019.

Given Higbee’s nine-year history with the team, he probably won't be completely phased out this season. Even if Ferguson is playing very well for a rookie, we could see some kind of time-share between the two tight ends.

From a measurable perspective, Ferguson is very similar to Higbee. All of the Rams' tight ends are on the tall end for the position and can be used interchangeably. Ferguson would just need to beat out Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen for the primary backup tight end job to see some playing time in two-tight-end sets. Both tight ends' playing time declined throughout the season. That was particularly true once Higbee was back, as both of their declines started before Higbee was healthy.

It would likely take an injury to Higbee for Ferguson to have fantasy value this season.

Impact of teammates

Ferguson will have Sean McVay as his head coach. The good news is Ferguson fits McVay’s offense nicely. Their tight end have a low average depth of target, aren’t running many deep routes and aren’t in positions where their passes are contested often. This all fits what Ferguson has experienced in college. The main concern about this role is that McVay’s offenses have been run-first, and the passing game mostly runs through the wide receivers. Higbee averaged 7.2-10.7 fantasy points per game in McVay’s offense in each season since 2019. On a cumulative basis, Higbee peaked at TE5, but on a per-game basis, he’s only been a low-end TE1 at best. Given Ferguson’s measurables and Puka Nacua‘s presence dominating targets, this is likely Ferguson’s ceiling.

Ferguson will catch passes from Matthew Stafford when he is on the field. This isn’t a great fit, as Stafford is best throwing deep and doesn’t throw to tight ends often. This further points to Ferguson being unlikely to have fantasy value this year. However, he could be their quarterback's best friend when they draft a rookie in the next season or two.

Bottom line

Ferguson is unlikely to have fantasy value as a rookie with Tyler Higbee on the team, unless Higbee is injured. Going forward, Ferguson could be a low-end TE1 in Sean McVay’s offense, as long as he can be as good as McVay or a little better.

