Fantasy Football 2025: QB Michael Penix Jr. player profile

Penix received a high 87.6 passing grade thanks to several big-time throws, giving a lot of hope for the Atlanta Falcons‘ offense in 2025. Minimal rushing potential: Penix gained just seven rushing yards on the season, so he will need high-volume passing to make up for his lack of rushing from a fantasy perspective.



Penix gained just seven rushing yards on the season, so he will need high-volume passing to make up for his lack of rushing from a fantasy perspective.

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF's exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, June 26

Player performance

Michael Penix Jr. spent four years at Indiana, followed by two years with sky-high passing grades at Washington before entering the 2024 NFL Draft. He was selected eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons, a team that had just spent a lot of money on free agent Kirk Cousins. The Falcons' coaches came from the Los Angeles Rams, who had a philosophy of not only resting the starters during the preseason but also most of the key backups. This left Penix only playing 24 preseason snaps.