Fantasy Football 2025: RB Jaylen Warren player profile

Jaylen Warren is in store for a bigger role: The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from Najee Harris after giving Warren a larger role in December. The team clarified that he can be a three-down back this offseason.



The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from Najee Harris after giving Warren a larger role in December. The team clarified that he can be a three-down back this offseason. Kaleb Johnson brings noteworthy competition: The Steelers play in a very run-heavy offense, allowing room for both Warren and Johnson to see double-digit touches consistently, but there is still a grey area that could make one of the two a fantasy starter, and the other one a backup.



Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 27

Player performance

Jaylen Warren was an undrafted rookie in 2022 who immediately found a role in the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ offense as the No. 2 running back and third-down back. He played 23 snaps in his first game and averaged over 30% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps throughout the rest of the season. He slowly but surely earned more touches, finishing two games with double-digit carries over the last four weeks.