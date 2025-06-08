All
Fantasy Football 2025: WR Darnell Mooney player profile

2Y4N4RM Atlanta Falcons' Darnell Mooney plays during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Darnell Mooney reaches new highs with the Atlanta Falcons: After a strong start and rough finish with the Chicago Bears, Mooney revitalized his career as the Falcons’ second receiving option.
  • The Falcons turn to Michael Penix Jr.: Penix had a high deep target rate and deep target accuracy in his limited starts as a rookie, which could be great news for Mooney’s fantasy value.
Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, June 8

Player performance

Darnell Mooney was selected by the Chicago Bears in 2020 and put together one of the most successful seasons by a fifth-round receiver. His 61 receptions were tied for the second-most for a fifth-round rookie in the last decade with Tyreek Hill, behind Puka Nacua and just ahead of Stefon Diggs. Mooney surpassed Allen Robinson as the Bears' top wide receiver on the depth chart in 2021, gaining 1,000 yards for the only time in his career.

