Fantasy Football 2025: WR Darnell Mooney player profile

- Darnell Mooney reaches new highs with the Atlanta Falcons: After a strong start and rough finish with the Chicago Bears, Mooney revitalized his career as the Falcons’ second receiving option.
- The Falcons turn to Michael Penix Jr.: Penix had a high deep target rate and deep target accuracy in his limited starts as a rookie, which could be great news for Mooney’s fantasy value.
Darnell Mooney was selected by the Chicago Bears in 2020 and put together one of the most successful seasons by a fifth-round receiver. His 61 receptions were tied for the second-most for a fifth-round rookie in the last decade with Tyreek Hill, behind Puka Nacua and just ahead of Stefon Diggs. Mooney surpassed Allen Robinson as the Bears' top wide receiver on the depth chart in 2021, gaining 1,000 yards for the only time in his career.