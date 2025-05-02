Fantasy Football 2025: WR Tre Harris player profile

Tre Harris was consistent before injury: Harris averaged 5.12 yards per route run in his final season, but his year was cut short due to injury.



PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, May 2

Player performance

Tre Harris spent his first three seasons as a wide receiver for Louisiana Tech, playing a minimal role in 2020, a part-time role in 2021, and then assuming a more full-time role in 2022. He transferred to Mississippi in 2023, where he was the third wide receiver in routes run, but the clear top receiver in receiving grade. He failed to make an impact in some of their bigger games, such as against Alabama and Georgia. Still, he dominated other SEC opponents, including 213 yards against Texas A&M and 153 yards against LSU.

Last season, he was part of a four-man rotation over the first seven weeks before a hip and groin injury cut short his season. He tried to return later in the season but only made one more reception. Harris started the year completely dominating in non-conference play, averaging 157 yards per game. His PFF receiving grade took a noteworthy dip against SEC play, but he still gained at least 80 receiving yards in his three complete games.

Harris was one of the best deep threats in college football over the last two seasons. His 675 receiving yards on deep passes over the past two regular seasons ranked sixth-best among all Power-Five receivers, despite missing significant time last season. He was on pace to finish second behind Tetairoa McMillan. Our draft guide similarly focused on his ability to go deep, including that he “does well to get vertical” and “he can keep a defense honest with his field-stretching ability.”

Projected role

Harris lands with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he can ideally earn the Z receiver spot in three receiver sets. Ladd McConkey is locked into the Z receiver role in two-receiver sets and the slot in three-receiver sets. Both Quentin Johnston and Mike Williams are likely fighting for the X receiver spot. While Harris is capable of playing the X role, he would be better off filling in for Joshua Palmer.

Palmer was the Chargers' closest thing to a deep threat last year. While it’s not common for a player to play X in a base offense and Z in three receiver sets, it’s possible Harris can beat out both Johnston and Williams for base snaps.

Harris’ fantasy value could be dependent on his ability to diversify his route tree. Our draft guide compared him to Alec Pierce, a wide receiver with a high average depth of target but low target rate, who can keep the defense honest and make life easier for the underneath receivers. Pierce and receivers like him have minimal fantasy value, because they’ll have three or four games per season where they make multiple deep catches and have a big week but have minimal fantasy impact the rest of the weeks. Harris may have that kind of role in Los Angeles’ offense. However, with a more diverse route tree, Harris could potentially reach a 20% target rate and be a weekly fantasy starter.

Impact of teammates

Harris joins Greg Roman’s offense, which looked very different in 2024 compared to his past teams. In Baltimore and San Francisco, Roman ran a run-heavy offense, frequently using one- or two-receiver sets. The Chargers didn’t have the running backs to run that kind of offense effectively last season. Los Angeles added Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris at running back, Tyler Conklin at tight end and Mekhi Becton on the offensive line, which should allow them to run more often and be more diverse with their personnel groupings. This means we could see an offense that resembles the 2022 Baltimore Ravens more than the 2024 Chargers. Hollywood Brown’s best fantasy seasons occurred in Roman’s offense, and it’s possible Harris could fill a similar role.

Harris will benefit from catching passes from Justin Herbert, who is one of the most accurate passers, including on deep passes. He threw the ball deep more often last season than in past years, which led to the second-most deep passing yards and a tie for the most deep passing touchdowns. He accomplished this without a wide receiver ranked top 20 in deep receiving yards. Harris will allow Herbert to throw even more, giving Harris a decent chance of finishing among the top-20 wide receivers in deep receiving yards.

Bottom line

The Chargers drafted Harris, which boosted his fantasy value. He’s very likely to make an impact on the Los Angeles offense as a rookie, but he will need to catch both short and deep passes in order to become a fantasy starter.

