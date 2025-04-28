Get 25% off a PFF+ Annual membership using code: DRAFT25
Fantasy Football 2025: WR Tetairoa McMillan player profile

2Y04BJC TUCSON, AZ - AUGUST 31: Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4, during the second half of a football game between the New Mexico Lobos and the University of Arizona Wildcats. August 31, 2024 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Tetairoa McMillan is the top X receiver in the 2025 class: McMillan's production, combined with his physical traits, should provide a major boost to a Carolina Panthers offense that lacked a true X receiver last season.
  • Head coach Dave Canales also has a strong history of success with X receivers: Both D.K. Metcalf and Mike Evans recorded double-digit touchdown seasons while Canales served as their passing game coordinator or offensive coordinator.

Player Performance

McMillan has spent the past three seasons as a starting receiver for the Arizona Wildcats, dominating his opposition over the last two. He recorded at least 80 receiving yards in 64% of his games during that span.

McMillan improved in most key metrics during his final college season, with the exception of dropped passes — he dropped seven of his 131 targets in 2024 after dropping just two passes in 2023. One notable area of growth was his performance on contested catches. He gained more separation in 2024, resulting in fewer contested targets, and he converted a higher percentage of those contested opportunities into receptions. While his separation rates were lower than those of other top wide receivers in this class, that is understandable given his higher average depth of target compared to his peers.

