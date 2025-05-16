Fantasy Football 2025: QB Patrick Mahomes player profile 

Patrick Mahomes ‘ fantasy value has fallen: Mahomes has only been a top-12 fantasy quarterback in 37.6% of his games over the last two seasons.



Mahomes has only been a top-12 fantasy quarterback in 37.6% of his games over the last two seasons. The wide receivers should help him this season: A healthy Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown joining Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce should give Mahomes a better receiving room than the last two years.



A healthy Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown joining Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce should give Mahomes a better receiving room than the last two years.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, May 16

Player performance

Patrick Mahomes took the league by storm and won an MVP in his first season as a starter. He scored a ridiculous 26.1 fantasy points per game, which is unheard of in the last decade for quarterbacks unless they are known for their running. He followed that up with four straight seasons as a top-six fantasy quarterback. He was the highest-graded quarterback during that five-year stretch, just ahead of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.