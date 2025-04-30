Fantasy Football 2025: QB Cameron Ward player profile

Cameron Ward is the consensus top rookie quarterback: The former Miami Hurricane was the top overall pick in the NFL draft to the Tennessee Titans and should be the top rookie quarterback selected in both redraft and dynasty drafts.



The former Miami Hurricane was the top overall pick in the NFL draft to the Tennessee Titans and should be the top rookie quarterback selected in both redraft and dynasty drafts. Don’t expect him to be an immediate top-12 quarterback: While quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels have excelled as rookies, Ward’s lack of rushing production and supporting cast on the Titans will limit his upside.



While quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels have excelled as rookies, Ward's lack of rushing production and supporting cast on the Titans will limit his upside.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 29

Player performance

Cameron Ward followed an unusual path toward the potential first overall pick of the NFL draft. He spent two seasons as the quarterback of Incarnate Word, two seasons as the quarterback of Washington State and one season at the University of Miami. His growth was substantial in recent seasons, particularly in his big-time throw rate. This led to more yards, more touchdowns and a much better PFF grade. However, his turnover-worthy play rate only improved slightly. Our draft guide notes, “he is ultra-confident, at times to a fault. His mentality could one day make him an All-Pro – if his fundamentals don’t drop him from the league entirely.”