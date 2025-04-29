Fantasy Football 2025: RB Quinshon Judkins player profile

Quinshon Judkins got his wish: Judkins transferred to Ohio State to win a national championship, and he accomplished this in one season with the team.



Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 29

Player performance

Judkins started his career as Ole Miss’ feature back, averaging over 120 yards per game in his first season. After two seasons, he opted to transfer to Ohio State in pursuit of a national championship. He accomplished that goal but had to split the backfield with fellow NFL prospect TreVeyon Henderson. While his volume stats changed throughout his three-year college career, his efficiency measures stayed roughly the same, which included his PFF rushing grade hovering between 87.1 and 90.7.

A significant positive for Judkins over his career was ball security, as he fumbled just three times over his three seasons as a runner or receiver. Judkins did not stand out in any particular situation, as he was generally above average regardless. Our draft board notes that he lacked creativity in running and essentially got what the offensive line gave him.

Judkins did not grade well as a pass blocker, although our draft board notes he has “high pass-blocking potential.” He wasn’t used much as a receiver throughout his college career, managing around 10 yards per game. In his one season at Ohio State, he was running notably fewer routes but became more efficient and generally graded well on his limited opportunities.

Projected role

The Browns had four great years of a Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt duo. The last four years weren’t as productive – Jerome Ford was the primary back, while Pierre Strong Jr., Hunt, Chubb and D’Onta Foreman mixed in. Cleveland moved on from Chubb and Foreman this offseason, and invested in running back twice in the draft, with Judkins in the second round and Dylan Sampson from Tennessee in the fourth round.

This backfield will be very difficult to predict heading into the season, as training camp and the preseason likely will have a significant impact on how these roles unfold. Ford has primarily been used as a receiving back, but he’s graded better on early downs. Sampson has the least experience as a receiver but also has the most yards per route run and receiving grade. It’s also worth noting that while Sampson was drafted a complete two rounds after Judkins, we had Sampson ranked slightly higher on our big board.

At a minimum, we should expect Judkins to be the Browns' primary early down back. Cleveland clearly wanted a change after spending two of their first six at running backs. The Browns also clearly view Judkins ahead of Sampson since they drafted Judkins first. His strength is the run game, so that leaves him as the top rusher.

Judkins has experience as a third-down back at Ole Miss, so there is a chance Judkins could be used in a feature role. There is also a chance that Sampson can overtake Judkins at some point in time. There is a lot of grey area between those, but a baseline of Judkins receiving the most carries is a strong starting point.

Impact of teammates

Kevin Stefanski is Judkins' head coach. On the bright side, the Browns consistently rank high in the number of plays per game they run, regardless of the quality of the offense. They are also fine playing to their offense's strength, and based on their investment at running back, the strength should be in the run game this year.

However, the Browns have very rarely utilized a feature back. Jerome Ford was used in this role for a few games early in the season, but that occurred at a time when both Chubb and Strong were dealing with injuries. However, this philosophy could be almost entirely based on the team's reluctance to play Chubb on passing downs. In Stefanski’s one year as the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, Dalvin Cook played 68% of Minnesota‘s offensive snaps when healthy.

The biggest concern for Judkins and the rest of the Browns' running backs is the offensive line. At its peak, it was arguably the best line in the league. Cleveland has stuck mainly with the same players, who have progressively declined. Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin all had run-blocking grades above 85.0 just a few years ago but were below 62.0 last season and will be at least 31 years old by the end of the season. Ethan Pocic’s run-blocking grades never reached those heights, but he’s graded below 70.0 in the run game each of the last two seasons, and he will be 30 years old before the start of the season. That leaves Dawand Jones as the only offensive lineman under 30 years old, and he’s never reached a 60.0 run-blocking grade in a season.

Cleveland added guard Teven Jenkins and tackle Cornelius Lucas in free agency. They were paid like backups, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see either crack the starting lineup this season. They would be upgrades. However, the Browns didn’t spend any draft picks on rookies, so there is at least a chance Judkins' entire offensive line two years from now will consist of five players who aren’t currently on the roster.

Bottom line

The Browns spent a lot of draft capital on Judkins, making it likely he will be one of the 32 running backs to lead their team in carries. His value will be better than some other running backs in committees. He could be a top-15 running back, depending on his role, but his offensive line and lack of receiving production will likely hold him back from being an elite back in the short term.

