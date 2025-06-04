Fantasy Football 2025: RB Tank Bigsby player profile

Tank Bigsby flashed potential in relief of Travis Etienne Jr.: Bigsby delivered multiple 100-yard, two-touchdown performances while filling in for the injured starter.

A more complex backfield in 2025: The Jaguars’ new coaching staff added fourth-round rookie Bhayshul Tuten, who could push for a starting role and complicate the outlook for Tank Bigsby.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 4

Player Performance

Tank Bigsby was a third-round pick in the 2023 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and entered the league with significant preseason hype as a potential sleeper. He scored a touchdown on seven carries in Week 1 but also made a critical mistake, picking up what he thought was an incomplete pass — actually a live ball — which led to a turnover. He also had a pass go through his hands and into a defender’s arms for an interception. Bigsby didn’t touch the ball in Week 2, and in Week 3, another drop nearly resulted in an interception.

From Weeks 3 to 10, he logged two to three carries per game for minimal yardage, lost a fumble in Week 8 and tipped another pass into a near-interception in Week 10 — his final target of the year. He ended the season with just one reception and three drops on four targets. After a 2.3 yards per carry average on nine attempts in Week 11, Bigsby saw minimal playing time until the final two weeks, where he logged 13 carries.