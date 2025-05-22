Fantasy Football 2025: TE Sam LaPorta player profile

Sam LaPorta ’s fantasy value takes a dip: LaPorta was the top fantasy tight end in 2023, but his target rate dropped 6.1% in his second season.



LaPorta was the top fantasy tight end in 2023, but his target rate dropped 6.1% in his second season. The Detroit Lions lost Ben Johnson: They replaced him with John Morton, who has said positive things about other skill players in Detroit, and his history with tight ends has more negatives than positives.



They replaced him with John Morton, who has said positive things about other skill players in Detroit, and his history with tight ends has more negatives than positives.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, May 22

Player performance

Sam LaPorta was the league’s highest-scoring fantasy tight end in his rookie year, although his 14.1 fantasy points per game ranked third-best. He exceeded 60 receiving yards in two of his first three games. He seemed to slow down some late in the season, finishing with under 30 receiving yards in four of his last eight games, but he picked things back up in the playoffs with two straight games with nine receptions. This left him as the No. 2 consensus tight end heading into 2024 behind Travis Kelce.