Fantasy Football 2025: WR Brandon Aiyuk player profile

Brandon Aiyuk had a memorable 2023: He is one of the few wide receivers who have managed a 3.0 yards per route run season.



He is one of the few wide receivers who have managed a 3.0 yards per route run season. An ACL and MCL will continue to slow him in 2025: He suffered the injury after seven games last season, which could cost him the start of this season, and might not be 100% at any point during the year.



He suffered the injury after seven games last season, which could cost him the start of this season, and might not be 100% at any point during the year. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, May 25

Player performance

The 49ers rotated wide receivers opposite Deebo Samuel in 2019, as Emmanuel Sanders, Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis, Marquise Goodwin and Richie James Jr. all played between 110-340 offensive snaps. This led the 49ers to draft Aiyuk with the 25th overall pick of the 2020 draft. He missed four games as a rookie but played 86.8% of the 49ers' offensive snaps in the other games. He gained at least 70 yards in seven of his 12 games but was held under 25 yards in four of the 12.